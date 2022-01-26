Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ENR opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.