Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

EFX stock opened at C$6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.26.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

