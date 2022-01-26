Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

EFC stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

