Elitium (EUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $75.31 million and $1.65 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

