eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

EHTH stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 503,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,068. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $8,328,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,546,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

