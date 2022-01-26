EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0062 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $287,149.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.63 or 0.99858253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00088652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00433903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.