EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) versus Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Critical Contrast

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mynaric and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

Mynaric presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. EchoStar has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.33%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 268.87 -$22.58 million N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.10 -$40.15 million $1.64 14.65

Mynaric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Summary

EchoStar beats Mynaric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

