Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

