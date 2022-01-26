easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 775 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 775 ($10.46) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 603.80 ($8.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

