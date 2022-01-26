EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of World Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.97.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

