EAM Investors LLC Sells 10,701 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 115,208.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

