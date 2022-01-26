EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

