EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $300.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

