EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 785.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.42%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
