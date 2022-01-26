EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.26.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

