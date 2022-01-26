EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,986 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

