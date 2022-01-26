Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.