Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

