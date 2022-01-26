Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

