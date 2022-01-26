Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 148,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

