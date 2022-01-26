DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Approximately 656,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 412,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The company has a market cap of £35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

