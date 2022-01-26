Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.30. 113,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

