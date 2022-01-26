Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 421 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of C traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 407,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,047,014. The stock has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

