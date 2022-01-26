Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

