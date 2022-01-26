Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 306 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pfizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,830,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,995 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $8,602,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 412,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,652,336. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

