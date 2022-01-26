Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.