DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Critical Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 1.90 $53.62 million N/A N/A Brightcove $197.35 million 1.93 -$5.81 million $0.17 54.41

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.58%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.65%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Summary

Brightcove beats DoubleDown Interactive on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

