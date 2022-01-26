DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $108.60 and last traded at $110.04, with a volume of 69717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

Specifically, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,286 shares of company stock worth $116,217,014 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion and a PE ratio of -30.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

