Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $404.53

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.53 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.57). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.33), with a volume of 847,401 shares trading hands.

DOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.53.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.