disBalancer Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $144,201.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $144,201.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,650 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

