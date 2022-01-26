Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 307 ($4.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.43 ($4.53).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 301.89 ($4.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.70. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

