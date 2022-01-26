Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

