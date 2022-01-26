Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

