Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €3.91 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.68 ($7.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

