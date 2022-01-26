Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.
AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.
In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
