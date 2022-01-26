Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $210.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

