Deutsche Bank AG Sells 399 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Astec Industries worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

