Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,128 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE GEL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.52. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

