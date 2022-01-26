Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

