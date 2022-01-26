DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

