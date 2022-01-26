DeFiner (FIN) Trading 51.3% Lower Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $226,210.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006333 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

