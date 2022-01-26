DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Hits $490,266.02

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 0% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $490,266.02 and approximately $16.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006232 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,495,815 coins and its circulating supply is 24,512,446 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

