Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 125298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.