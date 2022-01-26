Deere & Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

