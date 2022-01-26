Deborah C. Jackson Sells 2,377 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $10,482.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Well stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Well by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

