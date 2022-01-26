Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.