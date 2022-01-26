Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 52,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 354,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

