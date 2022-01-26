Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $591.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 198.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

