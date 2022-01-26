Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

