DA Davidson Comments on Limelight Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.