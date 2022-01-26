Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

